Samajwadi Party faces trouble in its ranks as party leaders voice dissent

After facing trouble from allies, the Samajwadi Party is now facing trouble from within.

A number of leaders - many of them on condition of anonymity- have started to openly criticise the party leadership and SP president Akhilesh Yadav's manner of handling issues.

SP MP Shafique-Rehman-Barq has openly stated that he is not satisfied with the working of his party.

"SP is no longer working for Muslims and does not raise issues related to the community. Yogi Adityanath is working for his own community and is doing great work but this does not include Muslims," he added.

Also Read | Samajwadi Party not working for Muslims: Sambhal MP

Barq's grandson Ziaur Rehman recently won the Kundarki seat from Moradabad.

Though the SP MP is known to speak his mind, this is the first time after the assembly elections when he has criticised his own party.

Trouble is also brewing in Azamgarh where SP MLA Ramakant Yadav is the MLA. His son Arunkant Yadav was the BJP candidate in the just concluded legislative council polls.

Local SP leaders claim that Ramakant Yadav flouted party discipline and openly sought voters for his son who is in the BJP.

"We informed the party high command but no action was taken against Ramakant who happens to be among the powerful leaders of the constituency. We have been told that Ramakant will soon be contesting the Lok Sabha by-elections in Azamgarh on a BJP ticket.

The Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat has fallen vacant with the resignation of Akhilesh Yadav who has opted to retain his Karhal assembly seat.

In another pointer to the simmering discontent within the Samajwadi 'Parivar' (family), Abbas Ansari, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA, did not cast his vote in Saturday's council polls.

Sources said that the SP leadership had pulled up Abbas Ansari for his controversial statement during the assembly polls and hence the newly-elected MLA did not vote for SP candidate.

Meanwhile, sources said that at least half a dozen SP MLAs are upset with Akhilesh Yadav for 'lack of direction' and 'inability to act against his disloyal cronies'.

"One of Akhilesh Yadav's close aides sought money for tickets during the polls and candidates who did not pay, were denied tickets. Akhilesh has been informed of this but refuses to take action. In such a situation, we are naturally wary of the party's future and may have to search for options," said one of the MLAs, who requested anonymity.

Check out the latest videos from DH: