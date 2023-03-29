Sanjay Raut meets Sonia, Rahul indicating peace between parties

Indicating that all is well between the two parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday met former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament.

Raut tweeted, "met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Many important issues were discussed. Everything is fine. There is nothing to worry (about)." Sena had skipped a dinner meeting called by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as it was upset over Rahul's comments against VD Savarkar, a Hindutva ideologue.

श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी और श्री राहुल गांधी जी से आज मुलाकात हुई. कई अहम मुद्दों पर विस्तार से चर्चा भी हुई. सभी कुछ ठीक है. चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 29, 2023

The meeting took place at the Congress Parliamentary Party office where Rahul drove to. Sonia was already in Parliament when Raut expressed his interest in meeting the leaders. Sources said he also conveyed a message from his party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read | Attacks on Savarkar will reduce people's sympathy over disqualification, Sena reminds Rahul

The Sena leader had spoken to Rahul on Tuesday over phone after NCP chief Sharad Pawar intervened a day before and asked the top Congress leader to tone down his rhetoric as it could harm the unity among parties. Rahul had then said that he would not dilute his ideological positions but could "tone down...for friends".

Raut, with whom Rahul has a good rapport, told the Congress leader earlier that their focus should be on the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and should not lose focus by targeting Savarkar. Pawar also echoed these views in the meeting held on Monday.

The Sena leader also said the opposition is united in Maharashtra as well as in the country.