SC allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit J&K

The Supreme Court allowed senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said, "He will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions."

Gogoi further said in Supreme Court that "if requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir."

Azad on Sunday had moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to visit his home state to enquire about the well being of his family members. He said he had filed the petition in his personal capacity and it is apolitical.

