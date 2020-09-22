Pawar to fast for a day in solidarity with 8 RS MPs

Sharad Pawar to fast for a day in solidarity with 8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 22 2020, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 15:39 ist
NCP President Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he is observing a day-long fast on Tueaday to protest the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members of the Upper House.

The MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the current session over their "misbehavior" with the House deputy chairman during the passage of the farm Bills on Sunday.

Addressing a Press conference here, Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, also bemoaned the conduct of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and the Modi government's decision of "bulldozing" the Opposition in the House.

The eight MPs were expelled for expressing their opinion, Pawar said, adding the depty chairman did not give priority to (House) rules.

