Sharad Pawar to visit West Bengal, meet Mamata Banerjee

In a move to build Opposition unity and politically fight the BJP across the country, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee.

The polls in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in 2021 and BJP has already launched an aggressive campaign in a bid to oust Banerjee, the two-time Chief Minister.

“The BJP is trying to destabilise the government in West Bengal, the BJP is trying to encroach the rights of the state,” Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Monday.

A conspiracy has been hatched to overthrow the government in West Bengal, he said.

“Although law and order is a state matter, the Centre is interfering by changing the officials. This is a very grave matter,” he said referring to the development after last week’s attack on BJP President JP Nadda.

Pawar has already discussed issues with Banerjee and will try to unite all the other national Opposition parties on the same.

“Pawar will also meet Banerjee in New Delhi soon, and if necessary, he will travel to West Bengal and meet her there,” Malik added.