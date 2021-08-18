Shashi Tharoor discharged in Sunanda Pushkar death case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2021, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 11:27 ist
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with Sunanda Pushkar death case.

More to follow...

Shashi Tharoor
Congress
India News
Sunanda Pushkar

