Shashi Tharoor discharged in Sunanda Pushkar death case

A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with Sunanda Pushkar death case.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Who created the renewable-energy miracle?
Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online
DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age
The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis
After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti
In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan