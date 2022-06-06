Shiv Sena moves MLAs to Mumbai hotel ahead of RS polls

Shiv Sena moves MLAs to Mumbai hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2022, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 21:14 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI photo

Ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections, Shiv Sena moved its MLAs to a hotel in Mumbai's Malad area.

Shiv Sena is part of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government alongside Congress and NCP.

More details awaited.

Shiv Sena
Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Elections
Maharashtra
Indian Politics

