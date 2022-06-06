Shiv Sena moves MLAs to Mumbai hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections, Shiv Sena moved its MLAs to a hotel in Mumbai's Malad area.
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena MLAs being shifted to a hotel in Malad, Mumbai ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/BdZOI8CuBJ
Shiv Sena is part of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government alongside Congress and NCP.
More details awaited.
