Speak Out: December 8, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and cautioned the people of Uttar Pradesh against supporting them saying that those wearing red caps were dangerous for the state.
He also said that the Centre and the BJP government in the state continued to work for the development of UP even during the Covid-19 pandemic. "This is the benefit of the double engine government," he added.
