Sushant Singh Rajput case: BJP targets MVA for escort to Rhea Chakraborty

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were escorted by police personnel to their home on Friday night when they returned after the grilling by the CBI in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, the BJP’s Maharashtra unit has lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for providing security to Rhea and her brother.

While returning from the DRDO & IAF guesthouse, the duo drove down to the Santacruz police station, after that they were escorted to their house.

They were being chased by media teams seeking replies from then on the death of the actor.

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said: “Why is Rhea Chakraborty at police station… whom the Maharashtra government is trying to protect.”

Meanwhile, Rhea had posted a small video on her social media account how her father Lt Col (retd) Dr Indrajit Chakraborty is being surrounded by media.