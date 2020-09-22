Suspension of 8 MPs symbol of dictatorship: Pilot

Suspension of 8 MPs symbol of dictatorship: Sachin Pilot

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 22 2020, 02:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 02:14 ist

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday said the center has passed "anti-farmer" bills in the Rajya Sabha by suppressing the voice of the opposition but Congress is standing with farmers and will continue their fight.

Condemning the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs, the Congress leader said it was symbolic of dictatorship.

"After passing the bills in the Rajya Sabha in an undemocratic manner, the decision to suspend 8 Rajya Sabha MPs today is a symbol of utter dictatorship," Pilot tweeted in Hindi.

“Our parliamentary traditions were not like this. Rather they have been respectful of deliberation, consent and disagreement,” he said.

Pilot said the "anti-farmer" bills were passed by suppressing the opposition's voice which was condemnable.

“Why does the BJP not care for farmers? The Congress party stands with the farmers of the country and we will continue their fight,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sachin Pilot
Rajya Sabha
Parliament
Monsoon Session

What's Brewing

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

This deal helped turn Google into an ad powerhouse

This deal helped turn Google into an ad powerhouse

Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study

Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study

 