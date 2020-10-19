Tejasvi Surya assumes charge as president of BJP's youth wing

Bengaluru South BJP Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya assumed charge as the national president for BJP Yuva Morcha in New Delhi on Monday. He said that the organisation will strive hard to "establish the rule of law and restore democracy" in the opposition ruled states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Surya succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan after completion of her tenure, who had handed over the position to Surya. Prior to taking charge, Surya paid his respects to B R Ambedkar.

On taking up office, Surya thanked the party's top leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for entrusting him with the responsibility to lead the party's youth wing.

He also said he would fulfill the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a strong India.

Later speaking to reporters, he said he would work for strengthening the wing by bringing more youth into the organisation.

"I will identify more grass-root leaders from economically and socially backward class and encourage their growth in the party and cultivate leadership quality," he said.

"The BJYM will strive hard to establish the rule of law and restore democracy in the states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of young party activists have sacrificed their lives to uphold the constitution in these states," the Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP said.

The BJP's Delhi youth wing workers gave him a resounding welcome on Monday when he left his residence here for the party headquarters to assume charge as the 14th President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the party's youth wing said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)