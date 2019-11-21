Tharoor's vote decides discussions on privacy, breach

High drama was witnessed at a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting to discuss data security and privacy, including the latest Pegasus episode and reports about breach at Kudankulam nuclear plant, on Wednesday as BJP MPs objected to taking up the matter, leading to a voting that went against the ruling party following a casting vote by panel Chairman Shashi Tharoor.

BJP ally LJP, Shiv Sena, which recently parted ways with the BJP, and YSR Congress, perceived to be close to the NDA regime, joined hands with the Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK among others to thwart the plans of BJP, which had the support of JD(U).

The 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology was scheduled to meet for a briefing by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Atomic Energy on 'Citizens' data security and privacy'.

However, sources said, the BJP MPs were up in arms against the panel taking up the matter insisting that the subject was not in the ambit of the committee headed by Congress MP Tharoor.

In their counter attack, Opposition MPs countered the agenda was decided earlier and circulated and the BJP MPs had not objected to it.

The BJP MPs locked horns with its opponents over the issue for around two hours during which they insisted that the matter be referred to Speaker Om Birla to decide whether the issue could be taken up by the panel.

Sources said as the argument continued, there was a suggestion for voting on the matter. It opened another contention with a section demanding secret ballot while the others insisting for an open vote as done in committees.

Later, an open vote was conducted, which was tied at 12-12 bringing in the Chairman's casting vote that tilted the balance in favour of those wanting to take up the issue.

Following this, sources said, officials were called in during which MPs raised the recent controversy over snooping of WhatsApp users in the country using Israeli spy software Pegasus and claims of data breach of Kudankulam nuclear plant among others. Some of the MPs even asked whether the government agencies had bought Pegasus, they said.

Earlier, Home Secretary A K Bhalla left the venue before this as he had to be present at a meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with Uzbekistan Internal Affairs Minister Pulat Bobojonov.