TMC's Abhishek Banerjee welcomes SC verdict on school jobs scam

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool MP, welcomed the Supreme Court order – that directed the Calcutta High Court (acting) Chief Justice to reassign the case concerning alleged school recruitment irregularities, from Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to another judge.

“We welcome the verdict given by the Supreme Court today. Be it the Supreme Court, or any other court, we have the utmost respect for the judiciary of India. We have complete trust in the judicial system of our country. Since the matter is sub-judice, I would not like to comment on this, although I myself was the petitioner in this case,” a party release quoted Banerjee as saying.

Banerjee said that in the near future, there should be a “transparent and proper investigation” in the matter. “If anyone from Trinamool Congress is found guilty, there must be a thorough probe and the guilty should be punished accordingly,” he said.

The MP added that the issue is being investigated by central agencies, and there must be a standard set for punishment so it deters those who intend to indulge in corruption.

Banerjee recalled that a few weeks ago, speaking in a meeting at Shaheed Minar ground, he had said that in the past 22 months, there had been around 23 CBI cases in the state. He blamed the BJP for targeting “us”, claiming that this is because the party has not succeeded at winning elections in the state.

“I mentioned about the CBI cases on 29th March, and today’s date is 28th April. In a month’s time, we have seen three more CBI cases. So, in the past 24 months, there have been a total of 26 CBI cases in Bengal,” he added.

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP Bengal president said that we don’t have the authority to comment on the Supreme Court directive. He considered the development unfortunate and added that people will remember Justice Ganguly’s contribution, the way he fought against corruption. He said that those (corrupt) people who may be thinking that they may escape consequent to the reassignment of the case won’t, adding that there is no such probability.