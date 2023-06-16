TN Guv re-allocates portfolios held by Senthil Balaji

TN Governor re-allocates portfolios held by Senthil Balaji; opposes his continuing in Cabinet

Balaji had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a cash-for-jobs scam and is currently hospitalised

  • Jun 16 2023, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 20:13 ist
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday re-allocated the portfolios held by arrested state Minister V Senthil Balaji, on the recommendations of Chief Minister M K Stalin but "has not agreed" to the minister continuing in the cabinet, the Raj Bhavan said.

With Balaji now becoming a minister without portfolio, Ravi opposed his continuing in the Stalin-led cabinet as he was facing criminal proceedings, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

Ravi "has not agreed to Thiru V Senthil Balaji continuing any longer as a Member of the Council of Ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in Judicial custody," it said.

On Stalin's recommendations, the Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development portfolio held by Balaji has been allocated to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarsu, the release said.

Further, the subjects Prohibition and Excise, Molasses held by Balaji has been allocated to Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy.

Thennarau and Muthusamy will hold the new portfolios in addition to their existing ones.

Balaji had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a cash-for-jobs scam and is currently hospitalised.

The portfolio reallocation comes a day after the ruling DMK accused Ravi of not accepting Stalin's recommendation to do so.

