TNCC chief backs Gandhis, says Sonia Gandhi is the 'binding force'

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri on Sunday hailed party interim president Sonia Gandhi as the "binding force" of the nation as the grand old party appeared divided on the leadership issue.

"Mother Sonia Ji's leadership should continue. She is the binding force of the nation in South, north, west and east. Rahulji @ Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Ji are followed by millions of Congress party cadres and people of the nation," Alagiri said on his Twitter handle.

A section of party leaders have demanded a "full-time" chief, while others backed the Gandhis at the helm amid indications that interim president Sonia Gandhi might offer to quit during the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday.

After around 20 leaders wrote to the party chief seeking collective leadership and a revamp of major bodies, sources close to Sonia Gandhi said she might offer to step down in the CWC and ask the party to look for a full-time president.

AICC media chief Randeep Surjewala, however, denied it.

Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore has called for Rahul Gandhi's return as party president.