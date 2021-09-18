Trouble brewing in Punjab as MLAs seek CM's replacement

Trouble brewing in Punjab after MLAs seek Amarinder's replacement, write to Sonia

Sources said the current crisis is 'serious' with so many MLAs seeking the CM’s replacement just a few months ahead of polls

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 18 2021, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 13:49 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 50 Congress legislators from Punjab have written to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister, highly placed party sources said on Saturday ahead of a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislative Party in Chandigarh.

As crisis intensifies once again in the Punjab unit of the party, Amarinder Singh is also learnt to have talked to Gandhi and expressed his anguish over his repeated "humiliation". There was no official confirmation about the chief minister calling Gandhi.

Sources said the current crisis is "serious" with so many MLAs seeking the chief minister’s replacement just a few months ahead of assembly elections in Punjab. 

The MLAs  in their letter to Gandhi sought the convening of the  CLP meeting, being held at 5 pm on Friday at the Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh. The high  command has deputed senior party leaders Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary as central observers.

Read | Haryana ministers, BJP leaders slam Punjab CM over remarks on farmers’ stir

AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs of the party Harish Rawat will also be present during the meeting.

Sources said anything could happen at today's CLP meeting considering the MLAs’ demand and the urgency of the meeting. If the MLAs insist on their demand, the change might happen at the CLP meeting itself, they said.

Amarinder Singh's bete-noire and PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is eyeing the chief minister's post, however, is not in the list of probables for the chief minister’s replacement, the sources said.

Trouble between the two factions has been brewing for long and Amarinder Singh was strongly opposed to Sidhu's appointment as PCC chief.

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh ever since he quit the Punjab cabinet as a minister in 2019. He had become more vocal in his views in the last some months.

Last month, four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt against the Punjab CM and said that they had no faith in Amarinder Singh's ability to honour unfulfilled promises.

