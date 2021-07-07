Cabinet Reshuffle Live: Harsh Vardhan, 7 ministers resign ahead of major rejig exercise

Harsh Vardhan, 7 ministers have resigned from the Cabinet ahead of major rejig exercise. With the intent to send the message of his government's avowal to strengthen the economy and infrastructure post-pandemic and reach out to women, OBCs, Dalits, and youths in a big way, the Modi government has planned the Cabinet's biggest rejig since it took charge for the second term.
Babul Supriyo has also resigned from the Cabinet.
JUST IN | Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan resigns from Union Cabinet ahead of reshuffle.
Read here
At least six ministers tendered their resignations ahead of the reshufle of the NDA government.
At least six ministers, including Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday tendered their resignations ahead of the reshufle of the NDA government.
Besides Gowda, who held the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Ministers of State Raosaheb Danve, Sanjay Dhotre and Debarshree Chaudhari have also quit from the council of ministers.
Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre resigns from Union Cabinet
Bidar MP Bhagawath Khuba receives call from Prime Minister Office, rushes to Delhi from Hyderabad
Party has recognised ordinary worker like me. I am happy to work with Prime Minister team: Narayana Swamy after meeting with PM
Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda asked to resign.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Sarbananda Sonowal, GK Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Parshottam Rupala and Anupriya Patel leave from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg
Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Pritam Munde and Meenakshi Lekhi, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, sources said.
43 leaders will take oath as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion, to be held later today
Former Assam CM and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal, who met the Prime Minister at 7, LKM ahead of Union Cabinet expansion, greets the media
Labour minister Santosh Gangwar and Education Minsiter Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal resigned from Union Cabinet ahead of rejig
Ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday evening, a number of leaders, many of whom are likely to be inducted as ministers, arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to meet him.
Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Pritam Munde and Meenakshi Lekhi, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, sources said.
Read More
The last Cabinet reshuffle in 2017 during Modi's first tenure had seen a second woman in the Raisina Hill's top four ministries when Nirmala Sitharaman was elevated
The last Cabinet reshuffle in 2017 during Modi's first tenure had seen a second woman in the Raisina Hill's top four ministries when Nirmala Sitharaman was elevated and hence becoming the second woman member in the powerful Cabinet Committee on Security along with the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
An attempt to strengthen the Ministries of Health, Information and Broadcasting and Finance could be taken up.
Though there is unlikely to be any major change in the top four ministries at the Raisina Hills — Defence, Home, Finance, and External Affairs — this time.
Read more