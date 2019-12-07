Unnao incident: Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna

  Dec 07 2019
Samajwadi President Akhiles Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sat on a 'dharna' outside the Vidhan Bhavan here on Saturday, after the death of the Unnao rape victim in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, Yadav squatted before the main entrance of the Vidhan Sabha to protest the Unnao incident.

The Unnao rape victim was set on fire by five persons, including two rape accused, and suffered 90% burns on Thursday. She was airlifted to Delhi hospital where she breathed her last on Friday night.

