UP BJP to set up 'aspiration box' for 2022 manifesto

UP BJP to set up 'aspiration box' for 2022 manifesto

This is an attempt to establish public connect and will be a part of the party's state-wide campaign, 'UP No. 1 Suggestion Aapka, Sankalp Hamara'

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 14 2021, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 18:52 ist
The box will move across all 403 Assembly seats to seek suggestions from the people. Credit: AFP Photo

 The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will set up an 'aspiration box' to seek people's suggestions on issues which can be incorporated in the party's manifesto to be released ahead of the UP elections.

This is an attempt to establish public connect and will be a part of the party's state-wide campaign, 'UP No. 1 Suggestion Aapka, Sankalp Hamara', that will be launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 15.

According to Sankalp Patra Committee's chairman and UP finance minister Suresh Khanna, the box will move across all 403 Assembly seats to seek suggestions from the people.

"The BJP government has done many historic works to raise the standard of living of the people of the state which the previous state government failed to do," he said.

He said that the Sankalp Patra in 2017 was also prepared by the BJP on the suggestions of the people.

"We went to the elections on the basis of the promises made in Sankalp Patra. We have fulfilled all the promises," Khanna said.

He said the party would reach out to people in all Assembly seats and take suggestions from all sections of society. "People's suggestions will also be collected by establishing dialogue with the members of Sankalp Patra Committee and various social and business sections in all the major metro cities of the state. Suggestions will also be taken through websites, e-mail and missed calls," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Polls
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 