UP Cong attacks govt for 'neglecting' flood victims

Uttar Pradesh Congress warns of agitation if help not extended to flood victims

PTI
PTI, Bahraich,
  • Jul 30 2020, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 12:11 ist
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu charged the state government on Thursday with neglecting the people hit by recurring floods and warned of an agitation if they were not extended help soon.

"Instead of helping those hit every year by floods, the government only carries out aerial surveys. What benefit would the villagers get from it? They need monetary help and safe place to live and the government is not doing anything on these issues," Lallu said.

He visited the areas prone to floods and said thousands of villagers are hit by floods and land erosion every year.

READ: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath surveys flood-hit areas in Gorakhpur

"The ministers and others in the government need to listen to their problems and resolve them," Lallu said, adding they need ration, financial help and safe place to live.

Lallu warned that if the government fails to take any concrete step in this direction, the Congress party would launch an agitation for it.

Uttar Pradesh
Congress
BJP

