VHP expedites stone carving work in Ayodhya

Expecting a sooner than later verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid Title Suits, currently pending trial in the supreme court, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has expedited the stone carving work at its workshop in Ayodhya.

VHP plans to use the carved stones in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Members of the Muslim community have also been lending a helping hand by cleaning the carved stones at the VHP workshop at Karsevakpuram in the temple town.

VHP sources said that the verdict in the title suits was now expected in the next few months. ''The apex court is hearing the matter on a daily basis....we hope that we may have the decision in the very near future,'' remarked a senior VHP leader here.

He said that more truckloads of stones would be arriving at the workshop from Rajasthan from the next few days to give a fillip to the stone carving work.

Several truckloads of stones had arrived at the workshop since the BJP formed its government in the state in March 2017. The VHP also plans to increase the number of artisans at the workshop to complete the work as early as possible.

Members of the Muslim community also lent a helping hand by joining the work of cleaning the carved stones. Around two dozen Muslims on Monday reached the workshop and joined others in the cleaning work, reports said.

The Muslim group was led by Bablu Khan, who has been spearheading a campaign for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Muslim plaintiffs in the Title Suits, however, refused to attach much significance to the stone carving work. ''It (stone carving) does not make any difference...we will abide by the decision of the court,'' said Iqbal Ansari, one of the main plaintiffs in the case.