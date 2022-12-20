'What did maafi maangne waale do for freedom?' Kharge defends remark amid BJP backlash

Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against the BJP at a party rally triggered a war of words in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with the treasury benches seeking an apology and the Congress president refusing to do so, saying that he is willing to repeat what he said outside.

Kharge, also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said the BJP had no role in the country's freedom struggle and none from the BJP sacrificed their lives for the country like former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi did.

At the Bharat Jodo Yatra rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on Monday, Kharge said, "Not even a dog of the BJP was lost" for the country during the independence struggle, while Congress stood for the country with its leaders committing supreme sacrifices. He also said the BJP government "talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" when it comes to Chinese aggression against India.

The remarks angered the BJP MPs who were on their feet protesting against Kharge with Leader of House Piyush Goyal demanding an apology, saying Kharge does not even know how to speak and untill he apologised, he has no right to stay in the House.

"Yesterday, Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge used foul language in his speech at Alwar. He made baseless remarks and tried to keep untruth before the nation. I strongly condemn it and demand an apology from him."

"The way he has used foul language reflects his thinking. He may be jealous that his party is not being accepted by people. Use of such foul language is an insult of this House and all citizens," Goyal said.

Asserting that what he said politically was outside the House and there was no need to discuss it in the House, Kharge responded, "If I repeat what I said outside it would be difficult for them. You are asking for an apology from those who fought for the country's Independence. They accused Congress of holding 'Bharat Todo Yatra', to which I responded by saying that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave their lives for the country. Who has given life from your side?"

To this, Goyal responded that Kharge has no right to make such a statement as he "does not remember history". "He does not recall what happened in Jammu and Kashmir, and how China took over 38,000 km of land from India during their regime," he said.

During the interventions of the Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition, MPs from both sides countered each other.

Admonishing both the sides, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said, "I do not appreciate such unruly scenes and chaotic behaviour...This House, on either side, is a platform of expression. This House has to reflect and take note of everything that happens outside...everything spoken here carries a great weight. Anyone who wants to take anything should take recourse to rules."