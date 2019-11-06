Where is Home Minister: Oppn

As policemen hit the streets in protest in the national capital, Congress and other opposition parties termed it as a “new low” and questioned the silence of Home Minister Amit Shah on the entire episode.

“Why is Home minister ‘missing in action’? Why is he not coming forward to restore law & order and address the concerns? Why is HM in hibernation,” asked Randeep Surjewala, the chief spokesperson of the Congress.

He wondered whether this was the ‘New India’ that the BJP keeps talking about.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury termed the street protests by policemen as “extremely serious”. Former union minister of state for Home RPN Singh termed the situation as “unprecedented.” “If law enforcement agencies are on the streets, what will happen to the common man,” Singh wondered.

The AAP attacked the BJP over the protest by the Delhi Police, saying the force has been converted into a “political entity” and works like an “armed wing of the BJP”, while its basic duty of maintaining law and order takes back seat.

“Amit Shah has completely failed the law and order situation in Delhi. Law and Order situation in Delhi is at its worst in the last 70 years. Shah is busy making and breaking state governments,” AAP spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj said.