Who is Justice S A Bobde? India's next CJI

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court is set to become 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI). He will take oath on November 18, one day after Ranjan Gogoi's tenure ends.

The new CJI also believes in delivering justice without any delay. "There should not be undue haste or delay in the justice delivery mechanism. Instead, the mechanism should be viewed in proper perspective", he had said in a national conclave.

Born on April 24, 1956, Bobde hails from a family of lawyers. His grandfather was a lawyer, his father was an advocate-general of Maharashtra, and his elder brother Vinod Arvind Bobde was also a Supreme Court lawyer.

Justice Bobde has had a long journey in the apex court. Enrolled as an advocate 41 years ago, he practised at the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court. He then moved on to become the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court before he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India in 2013.

As a chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, he was a part of important cases, including sexual harassment case against Gogoi. the case was ruled in Gogoi's favour.

Bobde spent his six years serving as a Supreme Court judge. In his tenure, he presided upon several matters of judgement. He was a part of the nine-judge bench who delivered the landmark verdict making Privacy a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.

He was a part of the three-judge bench in SC comprising Jasti Chelameswar and Chokkalingam Nagappan that ruled that no Indian citizen without an Aadhaar card can be deprived of basic services and government subsidies.

He was also one of the two judges that denied permission to a woman seeking termination of her 23-week-old foetus that showed signs of Down Syndrome.

Besides delivering key judgements, he was also there for his Supreme Court family when needed. He played the role of a peacekeeper between former CJI Dipak Misra and other judges when there was reportedly a rift within the judiciary over allocation of cases.