Why EC was in hurry to decide Sena case, asks NCP chief Ajit Pawar

Why EC was in hurry to decide Sena case, asks NCP chief

'It is an unexpected ruling,' he said

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Feb 18 2023, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 08:52 ist
NCP's Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday termed the Election Commission's decision to recognize the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena as "unexpected" and asked why the poll panel was in a hurry to give the ruling. Ordinary Shiv Sena workers will stand by Uddhav Thackeray, he added.

"It is an unexpected ruling. It is difficult to understand why so much haste was shown (by the EC ) when the Supreme Court today morning said it would give decision (in a related matter) after hearing arguments from both the sides from February 21," Pawar said.

"Everyone knows who founded the Shiv Sena. Who was Hindu-hriday Samrat? Who was the Shiv Sena chief? Who was leading the Sena after Balasaheb's death? So the common Shiv Sainik and voters who believe in the Shiv Sena will retain respect toward Uddhav ji and will prove that their Shiv Sena is the real Shiv Sena in the elections," he said.

Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena
NCP
Ajit Pawar
India News
Indian Politics

