Why EC was in hurry to decide Sena case, asks NCP chief Ajit Pawar

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday termed the Election Commission's decision to recognize the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena as "unexpected" and asked why the poll panel was in a hurry to give the ruling. Ordinary Shiv Sena workers will stand by Uddhav Thackeray, he added.
"It is an unexpected ruling. It is difficult to understand why so much haste was shown (by the EC ) when the Supreme Court today morning said it would give decision (in a related matter) after hearing arguments from both the sides from February 21," Pawar said.
"Everyone knows who founded the Shiv Sena. Who was Hindu-hriday Samrat? Who was the Shiv Sena chief? Who was leading the Sena after Balasaheb's death? So the common Shiv Sainik and voters who believe in the Shiv Sena will retain respect toward Uddhav ji and will prove that their Shiv Sena is the real Shiv Sena in the elections," he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget
Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond
Whackyverse | Survey jana
Aussies show fight as India flex
‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'
Collective action needed to save wetlands
Reflecting on life and death
Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital
Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023
Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar