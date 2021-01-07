Why is BJP downplaying CAA ahead of West Bengal polls?

The BJP seems to be dragging its heel over the issue of implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal. BJP’s promise to grant citizenship to refugees under CAA who were persecuted on religious grounds paid rich dividends to the BJP in West Bengal in the last Lok Sabha elections. It won 18 seats in the state, becoming the principal opposition to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

However, barely five months before the Assembly elections in Bengal, BJP seems to be having second thoughts about going all out over the CAA issue. This became evident when during a recent visit to the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that rules for the CAA were yet to be framed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the Centre would “think about it” after vaccination starts and the chain of infection is broken.

Read: BJP bringing in 'tourists' in poll-bound West Bengal, churning out fake news items, says TMC

The reason why BJP is not using the CAA, which brought it record success, may be because it feels fresh protests may break out against the move that would benefit the TMC. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee turned the tables on the saffron party by latching on to the protests following the passing of CAA, and TMC swept the Assembly by-elections in three seats in November 2019, while BJP drew a blank.

Another reason BJP is downplaying the CAA according to party insiders is that the state leadership is in two minds over making it a major poll plank in the 2021 Assembly elections. This became evident when recently during Shah’s visit to Thakurnagar, the stronghold of Matuas, a formidable vote base for any party with nearly 3 crore population in the state, was canceled fearing protests by the Matuas over delay in implementation of the CAA. Matuas, are Dalit Hindu refugees who arrived and settled in Bengal in large numbers from then East Pakistan (modern day Bangladesh) following Partition. They are the deciding factor in about 21 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Read: BJP on a mission to deflate TMC before West Bengal polls

However, speaking to DH, state BJP vice president Biswapriyo Roy Chowdhury said “There is no difference of opinion in BJP on implementation of the CAA. We are determined to implement it in the country. But if it is implemented now, they (Opposition parties) will make an issue out of it saying why it is being done amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Political observers are of the opinion that the delay in implementation of the CAA may also be due to the opposition in Assam against the Act where the Assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May.

“BJP is trying to buy time because of the situation in Assam where the Assembly elections are also round the corner and the implementation of CAA can trigger fresh protests there,” said political observer and author Snigdehndu Bhattacharya.