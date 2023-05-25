Will PM of Pakistan inaugurate Indian Parliament? asks Congress leader amid row

Congress leader Acharya Pramod has called out the Opposition for boycotting the inauguration of the new Indian Parliament building, asking if it should be inaugurated by the PM of Pakistan.

About 20 Opposition parties, including the Congress, have decided to boycott the ceremony because PM Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

Pramod said, "If the Parliament of India will not be inaugurated by the PM of India, will it be inaugurated by the PM of Pakistan? We have the right to oppose Modi but it is not right to oppose the country. I appeal to the Opposition to reconsider its decision.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a veiled dig at the Opposition parties over their boycotting of the inauguration of the new Parliament building as he landed at New Delhi's Palam airport from his three-nation visit.

While speaking at the gathering public gathering upon his arrival in the country, PM said that the Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the current Australian PM Anthony Albanese but also by the country's former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. "This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community, " Modi said.