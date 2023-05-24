'Parliament built through values not by bricks of ego'

Parliament built through constitutional values not by bricks of ego: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also said Parliament is not built by 'bricks of ego' but through constitutional values

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 15:58 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said neither getting President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building nor inviting her to the ceremony is an "insult" to the country's highest constitutional post.

The former Congress president also said Parliament is not built by "bricks of ego" but through constitutional values.

Also Read — 19 parties to boycott Parliament opening: Full list

His remarks came after 19 Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, AAP and TMC, announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament complex by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said,"neither getting the President to inaugurate the Parliament nor inviting her to the ceremony is an insult to the country's highest constitutional post."

"Parliament is not constructed by bricks of ego, but through constitutional values," Gandhi said.

Also Read — Historic 'Sengol' to be placed in Parliament building

Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Opposition parties have said the President is not only the Head of State in India, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it. Therefore, they have argued that the President should inaugurate the building and not the PM.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Droupadi Murmu
Parliament
AAP
TMC
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi
Om Birla

Related videos

What's Brewing

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

 