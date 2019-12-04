Women in Punjab to get free escort service at night

Amidst the mass agitation for women's safety across the country, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced free police escort service for women travelling late at night, an ANI report says.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), three helpline numbers - 100, 112 and 181 -- could be used by women to seek police help for the pick-and-drop facility if they are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am. The caller will be immediately connected to the Police Control Room (PCR).

"The facility will be available to women who lack access to a safe vehicle, including taxi or three-wheeler. To give the woman a sense of total security, the state administration has directed at least one lady police officer to accompany the caller during her commute," the report said.

The timely decision is made in the wake of rising incidences of atrocities against women. State Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta has been appointed to ensure its implementation across the state.

Giving details on the facility's implementation, the DGP said that dedicated PCR vehicles will be made available at the Commissionerates, including Mohali, Patiala, and Bathinda as well as in other major towns in the state.

“DSP or ACP (Crime against Women) will be the Nodal Officer for its implementation in each district. Their contact information would be accessible through Punjab Government and Punjab Police websites,” the DGP said. He added that the Additional DGP (Crime), Gurpreet Deo will be the State Nodal Officer for the facility.

Meanwhile, a press release stated that the Punjab State Women Commission's Chairperson Manisha Gulati had written a letter to the Punjab CM in the backdrop of the veterinary rape and murder case in Hyderabad. The letter requested further strengthening of the security of women in the state.

In her letter, she asked for a secure and safe environment for women so that they are able to travel freely and fearlessly.

The Chief Minister expressed his concern on women's security and said that his government is committed to ensuring the safety of women in the state and would take necessary steps to implement the same.

The DGP further revealed that the state police is actively engaged in launching more such facilities for women's security.