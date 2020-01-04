World needs a Mahatma Gandhi: HRD Minister

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Saturday said at a time when terrorism is threatening peace across the globe, the world needs a Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of 'World Book Fair 2020' at Pragati Maidan here, he said, "Asia's largest book fair is celebrating Gandhi. At a time when incidents of terrorism are occurring across the globe...personal interests have threatened brotherhood and peace, we need Gandhi the most."

As many as 600 Indian and foreign publishers, from 23 countries, are participating in the book fair which will continue till January 12.