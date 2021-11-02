You chose to turn a blind eye: Captain Amarinder Singh in resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh officially resigned from Congress after sending a letter to party leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

"Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse me and my government. He was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by Harish Rawat, perhaps most dubious individual," the Captain said in his a seven-page resignation letter to the party president.

After resigning as the Punjab CM following a bitter power tussle with state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh had announced to launch his own party ahead of the Assembly polls early next year.

A few days ago, Singh had dismissed reports of back channel talks with the Congress as “incorrect”, saying the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the grand old party was final.

The veteran leader had said he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.

(With PTI inputs)

