Naval sailor found dead onboard INS Vikrant

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jul 27 2023, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 13:14 ist
INS Vikrant. Credit: PTI Photo

A 19-year-old Naval sailor was found hanging onboard INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, a Defence release said here.

Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide, it said, adding a statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered into the incident.

Sources said the unmarried sailor belongs to Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

They said a case has been registered with the local police.

