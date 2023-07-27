Naval sailor found dead onboard INS Vikrant

A 19-year-old Naval sailor was found hanging onboard INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, a Defence release said here.
Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide, it said, adding a statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered into the incident.
Sources said the unmarried sailor belongs to Muzaffarpur, Bihar.
They said a case has been registered with the local police.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more
J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years
Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook
Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan
Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast
'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US
AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway