Naveen Jindal's family leaves Delhi after death threat

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 11 2022, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 11:38 ist
Naveen Jindal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The family of dismissed BJP leader Naveen Jindal has left Delhi following a death threat.

Jindal was dismissed from the BJP after controversy erupted over his remark against Prophet Mohammed which was in support of suspended party BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's statement also against the Prophet.

The dismissed leader also alleged that a few persons had also followed him few days ago when he went to meet someone.

He informed the police about the same.

The police has taken the matter seriously as there were reports doing rounds on social media that unknown people allegedly did a recee of his house.

"I am still living in Delhi. Out of fear my family has left the city. This is exodus," Jindal said.

A protest march has been called in Laxmi Nagar Chowk on Saturday evening.

On Friday, protests erupted in different parts of the country against the remarks made by Sharma and Jindal.

After this Akhand Bharat Morcha announced to carry out a protest march in favour of them.

Sandeep Ahuja, the organiser, was detained by the police in this connection.

