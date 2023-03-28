NCDC demands SC status for Christian and Muslim Dalits

NCDC demands Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims

The National Council of Dalit Christians (NCDC) also demanded the implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission report

In this file photo from August 10, 2021, Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims protest demanding to be recognised under the Scheduled Caste status as they observe a 'black day' in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP Photo

The National Council of Dalit Christians on Tuesday held a protest at Jantar Mantar here demanding Scheduled Caste status for Christians and Muslims of Scheduled Caste origin.

NCDC president V J George said this is the 19th protest held by the organisation in the national capital.

"This is a continuation of the struggle we have been launching in Delhi for our Scheduled Caste (SC) rights. Though our caste names are in the list of Scheduled Caste as per Article 341, we were denied the SC status by a presidential order in 1950 under paragraph 3. We have been fighting for the last 72 years for repealing that order," he said.

The National Council of Dalit Christians (NCDC) also demanded the implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission report.

