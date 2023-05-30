Khalistan reference removed from Class 12 textbooks

NCERT drops references to Khalistan demand from class 12 political science textbook

While the physical books for the new academic session have already been printed, the changes will reflect in the digital books.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2023, 18:11 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 18:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The NCERT has dropped references to the demand for a separate Sikh nation Khalistan from the class 12 political science textbook following objections from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), according to education ministry officials.

The SGPC had last month alleged that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) misrepresented historical details about Sikhs in its Class 12 political science textbook.

The Sikh body's objection pertained to the mention of the Anandpur Sahib resolution in the book "Politics In India Since Independence".

The dropped sentences are -- "the resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism but it could also be interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation" and "the more extreme elements started advocating secession from India and the creation of 'Khalistan'".

The statements have been rewritten as "the resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism".

"Representation from SGPC was received regarding withdrawing objectionable content against Sikh community by misrepresenting Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution. A committee of experts was constituted by NCERT to examine the issue and the decision was taken on basis of the recommendations of the panel," a senior MoE official said.

"A corrigendum has been issued by NCERT. While the physical books for the new academic session have already been printed, the changes will reflect in the digital books," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NCERT
India News
Education
Class 12
Khalistan

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

 