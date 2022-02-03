NCW notices Sadhvi over remarks against Muslim women

NCW notices Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri over remarks against Muslim women

In a tweet, the NCW said it has asked that the reply is given within 48 hours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2022, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 16:25 ist
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri, seeking her explanation for allegedly making communal remarks against Muslim women.

In a tweet, the NCW said it has asked that the reply is given within 48 hours.

Giri, reportedly in a video, was heard making communal remarks against Muslim women.

“NCW has taken cognisance of the matter and sought explanation from Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri on the remarks made in the video. The Commission has also asked to ensure that the reply is given within 48 hours,” the NCW tweeted. 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NCW
Muslims
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

Spotify’s problems grow as more artists join boycott

Spotify’s problems grow as more artists join boycott

It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst

It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst

Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art

Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art

 