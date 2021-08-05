Nearly 4 cr cases pending in lower, subordinate courts

Nearly 4 crore cases pending in lower & subordinate courts: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

While a bulk of the cases are up to three years old, 1,20,001 (0.26 per cent) have been pending for more than 30 years, he said

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 22:10 ist
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Nearly four crore cases are pending in lower and subordinate courts with over one lakh cases awaiting justice for more than thirty years, the government told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

“As per the information available on National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), as on 30.07.2021 a total of 3,93,21,607 cases are pending in the lower and subordinate courts,” Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

While a bulk of the cases are up to three years old, 1,20,001 (0.26 per cent) have been pending for more than 30 years, he said.

“No time frame has been prescribed for disposal of various kinds of cases by the respective courts,” the Law Minister said.

Of the 3.93 crore cases that are pending, 2.88 crore are criminal cases, while 1.05 crore are civil cases.

As per the information tabled by the government, 1,17,08,278, 29.78 per cent of the 3.93 crore cases have been pending for a year, 1,19,31,641 (30.34 per cent) have been awaiting justice for three years.

As many as 62,88,783 (15.99 per cent) cases are pending for three to five years, 60,85,363 (15.48 per cent) are in courts for five to 10 years.

As many as 27,17,796 (6.91 per cent) cases are pending between 10-20 years, another 4,87,745 (1.24 per cent) have been waiting to hear the final gavel between 20 to 30 years.

Rjiju said the government has been working to provide better infrastructure for courts, including computerisation, increase in the strength of subordinate judiciary and re-engineering of court procedure for quick disposal of cases.

“The number of court halls has increased from 15,818 as on 30.06.2014 to 20,218 as on 22.07.2021 and the number of residential units has increased from 10,211 as on 30.06.2014 to 17,815 as on 22.07.2021,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Parliament
Lok Sabha
Kiren Rijiju
Judiciary
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

 