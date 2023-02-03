Nearly 6.72L cases pending in district, subordinate courts for over 20 years: Rijiju

Nearly 6.72 lakh cases are pending in various district and subordinate courts for more than 20 years, government told Lok Sabha on Friday.
In case of High Courts, there are 2,94,547 such cases.
Also Read | No decision as of now on implementation of uniform civil code: Rijiju in Rajya Sabha
In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The number of cases pending for more than 20 years in the Supreme Court of India, as per the data retrieved from the Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS) as on January 27, 2023, is 208 cases."
"In case of the (25) high courts, there are 2,94,547 cases and 6,71,543 cases in the district and subordinate courts that are pending for more than 20 years as per data available on National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) on February 01, 2023," he said.
So far as the reasons for such long pendency of court cases is concerned, the Supreme Court has stated that there is no conspicuous reason which can be depicted for long pendency of cases, he said.
"Pendency of court cases is a multi-faceted problem. Due to the increase in the population of the country and awareness of their rights amongst the public, filing of fresh cases is also increasing with leaps and bounds year after year," Rijiju said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille
Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu
Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen
1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda
Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup
Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click
ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence
DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class
'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days
Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II