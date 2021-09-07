Nepal sends diplomatic note to India on Mahakali river incident, violation of Nepali air space

Nepal has sent a diplomatic note to the Indian government over the disappearance of a Nepali man in the Mahakali river last month reportedly in the presence of Indian paramilitary force SSB and the alleged violation of Nepali airspace by an Indian helicopter.

Jaya Singh Dhami, 30, belonging to Byas municipality of Darchula district bordering India, on July 30 fell into the Mahakali river, which flows along Nepal's western border with India, as he was trying to cross it with the help of a rope.

According to Nepalese media reports, he fell into the river and went missing as the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel allegedly cut the rope from the other side of the border river.

A probe committee set by Nepal's Home Ministry has said that India's SSB was present during the incident.

“Nepal's Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to the Government of India through Indian Embassy, Kathmandu regarding the matter,” an official at the foreign ministry here confirmed on the condition of anonymity.

The issue has been raised by both the opposition as well as the ruling party cadres and leaders for weeks, which observers opine exerted pressure on the Sher Bahadur Deuba government to finally take the decision to send the diplomatic note.

The matter relating to an Indian Airforce helicopter allegedly flying over Nepalese airspace was also raised in the letter, said the foreign ministry sources.

The foreign ministry wrote the diplomatic note to India after receiving a letter from the home ministry regarding the report by a government probe committee into the missing of the Nepali man.

The probe committee has recommended to take up the issue with the Government of India through diplomatic channels and take action against the culprit as well as provide compensation to the family of the victim.

Check out the latest videos by DH here: