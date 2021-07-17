New academic session in universities by Oct 1, admission process to be completed by Sep 30: UGC

The new academic session in universities and colleges across the country will begin from October 1, while the admission process has to be completed by September 30, according to new guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) have been asked to ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses begins only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and all state boards.

"It is expected that all school boards will declare their results for class 12 exams by July 31. If there is any delay in declaration of the result of qualifying exams, the new academic session may begin by October 18," the UGC said in the new guidelines.

The commission has clarified that the teaching-learning process must continue in offline, online or blended mode.

"The institutions may plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break, etc. during October 1 to July 31, following necessary protocols and advisories issued by central and state governments from time to time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic," the guidelines said.

In view of the financial hardships faced by parents during the pandemic, the commission has asked universities and HEIs to ensure the fee is fully refunded in cases of cancellation of admission or migration of students.

It has also been made mandatory for universities and colleges to conduct final year or end term exams by August 31. The exams can be conducted in either offline, online or in blended mode.

"For intermediate semester students assessment shall be based on internal assessment and previous semester results," it said.

The commission said every higher education institution shall ensure that it is prepared in all respects to carry out the academic activities following necessary protocols, guidelines, directions and advisories issued by the central and state government or competent authorities from time to time.

"In case of higher education institutions located at places where appropriate government has imposed restrictions or public gatherings, HEIs may plan accordingly. In any case, these recommendations shall not cause any restrictions on the guidelines issued by the authorities," the UGC said.