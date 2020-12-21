Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to ban flights from UK

New Covid-19 strain: Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to ban flights from UK

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 21 2020, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 14:37 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI

Expressing concern over the new coronavirus strain in the UK, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked the Centre to take prompt action, prepare a contingency plan and immediately ban all flights from the UK and other European countries.

In a tweet, Gehlot said India was late in banning international flights when Covid-19 had started spreading, leading to a drastic spike in cases in the country.

"The new strain of novel coronavirus emerging in the UK is a matter of great concern. GoI must take prompt action, prepare a contingency plan to contain the same & also immediately ban all flights from the UK & other European countries," he tweeted.

"India needs both a preparedness plan as well as steps to restrict any movement from affected countries. Our medical experts must be ready with a treatment plan in case of any outbreak of the new strain of virus. Health protocols must be adhered to even more strictly,” the chief minister said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the government is alert and there is no need to panic.

A number of European countries have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ashok Gehlot
United Kingdom
Coronavirus
COVID-19
flights

What's Brewing

Visits with Santa to be virtual this year due to Covid

Visits with Santa to be virtual this year due to Covid

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

 