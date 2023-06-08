New UGC norms for students seeking degrees, diplomas

New UGC norms for students seeking degrees, diplomas

'The Standing Committee constituted for the purpose shall consider the same and make recommendations to the Commission,' the panel said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2023, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 20:17 ist
UGC logo. Credit: IANS Photo

A student may be considered for the award of a qualification, including a certificate, diploma or degree, once the required number of credits have been earned irrespective of the minimum duration of the programme, a UGC panel has recommended.

The "Expert Committee to Review the Notification on the Specification of Degrees and Suggest New Degree Nomenclatures" has suggested that given the provisions for multiple entry and exit in higher education, the National Credit Framework and the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes as envisaged under the NEP 2020, it would be appropriate to recognise qualifications at the level of undergraduate certificate, undergraduate diploma, and postgraduate diploma also.

Read | UGC eases application process norms for 'deemed' universities

"A student may be considered for the award of a qualification (like a certificate, diploma or degree) once the required number of credits have been earned irrespective of the minimum duration of the programme. The degree nomenclature may be modified to be in sync with international norms," the University Grants Commission (UGC) panel said.

Proposing the procedure to introduce new nomenclatures at any level relevant to contemporary and emerging societal needs, the panel has recommended that a proposal for the same, along with justification, shall be submitted to the UGC.

"The Standing Committee constituted for the purpose shall consider the same and make recommendations to the Commission. On the approval of the Commission, the newer degree nomenclature shall be notified by the UGC.

"UGC may adopt a practice of publishing its subsequent notifications with a comprehensive list, including the names of all previously specified degrees as well, for ease of reference and clarity," it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UGC
University Grants Commission (UGC)
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 