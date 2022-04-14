News Live: 6 killed in fire at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh
News Live: 6 killed in fire at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh
updated: Apr 14 2022, 08:04 ist
07:53
Six killed in fire accident at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh
Six people died and 12 injured in a fire accident at a chemical factory in Akkireddigudem, Eluru, last night. "The fire broke out due to leakage of nitric acid, monomethyl," said Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma.
(ANI)
07:52
President wishes country on occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti
आंबेडकर जयंती पर बाबासाहब को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! सामाजिक न्याय के प्रबल पक्षधर, बाबासाहब ने संविधान शिल्पी के रूप में आधुनिक भारत की नींव रखी। आइए, हम उनके ‘पहले भी भारतीय, बाद में भी भारतीय और अंत में भी भारतीय’ के आदर्श पर चलते हुए समावेशी समाज के निर्माण में अपना योगदान दें।
Biden's biofuel: Cheaper at the pump, but high environmental cost
In an effort to ease Americans' pain at the gas pump, President Joe Biden has announced his administration will ease restrictions on the sale of E15 -- gasoline that includes 15 per cent ethanol -- and new investments in biofuels as a whole.
But the decision hasn't pleased scientists who study the environmental impact of ethanol.
Fuel ethanol is based on the same type of alcohol used in beverages, but with "denaturant" additives that make it unsuitable for drinking.
Blending ethanol with gasoline eases reliance on crude oil.(AFP)
07:47
Delhi: 3 boys feared drowned in Yamuna, one body recovered
More than 16 hours after four children drowned in Yamuna river in the national capital, body of one minor boy was recovered while the search operation is still on to rescue the other three children who are reported to be missing.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening at 3:30 pm. (IANS)
