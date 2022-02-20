News Live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
News Live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
updated: Feb 20 2022, 07:29 ist
Track DH's latest updates of India and the world here!
07:27
Sebi can find 'yogi' behind NSE scam in 10-15 days: Report
As the anticipation around the alleged fraud case at the NSE involving the influence of a ‘yogi’ living in the Himalayas has been growing, a cyber forensics expert has said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has all the information of this mysterious ‘yogi’.
Man City rocked by Spurs as Liverpool ignite title race
Harry Kane's dramatic double condemned Manchester City to a damaging 3-2 defeat against Tottenham as Mohamed Salah's 150th Liverpool goal inspired a 3-1 win over Norwich that ignited the Premier League title race on Saturday.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.
Sebi can find 'yogi' behind NSE scam in 10-15 days: Report
As the anticipation around the alleged fraud case at the NSE involving the influence of a ‘yogi’ living in the Himalayas has been growing, a cyber forensics expert has said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has all the information of this mysterious ‘yogi’.
Read more
Man City rocked by Spurs as Liverpool ignite title race
Harry Kane's dramatic double condemned Manchester City to a damaging 3-2 defeat against Tottenham as Mohamed Salah's 150th Liverpool goal inspired a 3-1 win over Norwich that ignited the Premier League title race on Saturday.
Read more
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.
Read more