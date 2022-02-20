News Live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 07:29 ist
  • 07:27

    Sebi can find 'yogi' behind NSE scam in 10-15 days: Report

    As the anticipation around the alleged fraud case at the NSE involving the influence of a ‘yogi’ living in the Himalayas has been growing, a cyber forensics expert has said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has all the information of this mysterious ‘yogi’.

  • 07:26

    Man City rocked by Spurs as Liverpool ignite title race

    Harry Kane's dramatic double condemned Manchester City to a damaging 3-2 defeat against Tottenham as Mohamed Salah's 150th Liverpool goal inspired a 3-1 win over Norwich that ignited the Premier League title race on Saturday.

  • 07:23

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

