NHRC notice to Maharashtra Police on Palghar lynching incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday sought a report from Maharashtra Police over the mob lynching of three persons in Palghar saying, the incident was indicative of negligence by public servants.

Acting on a complaint, the NHRC asked the Maharashtra Director General of Police to submit the report within four weeks. The report should have details of action taken against the culprits and relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased persons.

"The incident is apparently indicative of negligence by the public servants. The death of three persons in such a cruel manner by the unruly mob that too during the countrywide lockdown, under extra vigil by the administration and police, amounts to gross violation of the right to life of the victims," it said.

The victims, Sushil Giri and Kalpavriksh Giri belonging to a sect of Sadhus, were going to attend a funeral when they along with the driver of their car were attacked on April 16 by an unruly mob on suspicion that they were thieves. The video of the attack on the deceased persons went viral on April 19, which showed that police personnel was also present when the victims were being attacked, the NHRC said.