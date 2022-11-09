Nirav Modi to be extradited to India

Nirav Modi to be extradited to India, UK Court rejects his appeal

Nirav Modi is an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 09 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 16:21 ist
Nirav Modi. Credit: Getty Photo

In a setback for Nirav Modi, UK High Court ordered on Wednesday that he be extradited to India to face fraud and money laundering charges.

Modi is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings, with the CBI case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of undertaking (LoUs) or loan agreements, and the ED case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

He also faces two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or “criminal intimidation to cause death”, which were added to the CBI case.

