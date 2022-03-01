Niti Aayog developing National Gender Index

The index will support policy action and advocacy around gender and will be aligned to the framework of Sustainable Development Goals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 01 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 16:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Niti Aayog is in the process of developing a National Gender Index to measure the progress and identify the persisting gaps in gender equality to make informed policy decisions.

In its latest annual report, Niti Aayog said the index will serve as a tool to map the progress of states and Union Territories (UTs) on defined gender metrics and build the foundation for positive change.

Niti Aayog has also developed a draft State Energy and Climate Index to assess the performance of states on indicators such as discoms' viability and competition; access, affordability and reliability of energy; clean energy initiatives; energy efficiency; generation capacity; and environmental sustainability and new initiatives.

The index will help states to efficiently manage their energy resources and provide better access to energy to the people, it added. 

