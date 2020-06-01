NITI Aayog officer tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2020, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 16:01 ist
File photo

A NITI Aayog officer has tested positive for coronavirus and a floor of the NITI Aayog building here has been sealed for sanitation, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the official who was working on the third floor attended office until last week. The sanitisation process of the floor is underway and all due protocols and precautionary measures are being undertaken.

A director-level officer working at NITI Bhavan had also tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28. On March 29, the government constituted 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people as quickly as possible post the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Empowered Group on medical equipment and management plan headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul and the empowered group on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations headed by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant are functioning from NITI Bhavan.

