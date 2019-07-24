No common pattern of mob assault in country: Govt in RS

The Centre on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that there is no common pattern of mob lynching across the country with incidents occurring in different states ruled by different political dispensations.

"Available data shows that there is no common pattern of mob lynching and incidents have happened in different states at different times. Incidents have happened in different states ruled by different political parties," Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said during Question Hour.

Reddy said such incidents have been reported from Tripura, West Bengal and Kerala and had occurred previously also.

The Centre was serious about tackling the issue and the prime minister had expressed concern, he said.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad said during the last five years, incidents of lynching and violence against minorities and Dalits have become too common.