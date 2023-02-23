No country can prosper with terrorism: MEA on Pakistan

No country can come out of difficulties if its basic industry is terrorism: Jaishankar on Pakistan

Jaishankar said terrorism is the fundamental issue of the India-Pakistan relationship

PTI, Pune,
  • Feb 23 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 19:15 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: Reuters Photo

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said no country can come out of its problems and emerge prosperous if its "basic industry" is terrorism.

Replying to a question on whether India will be helping its western neighbour facing troubles, Jaishankar said terrorism is the fundamental issue of the India-Pakistan relationship, which one cannot avoid and "we cannot be in denial of the fundamental problems".

"No country is ever going to come out of a difficult situation and become a prosperous power if its basic industry is terrorism," he said at Asia Economic Dialogue here organised by the external affairs ministry.

"...if I were to look at any big decision I am making, I will also look at what is the public sentiment. I would have a pulse what do my people feel about it. And I think you know the answer," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

India News
S Jaishankar
Pakistan
Terrorism

